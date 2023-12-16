Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Munawar Faruqui’s ex Ayesha Khan set to shake things up as wild card entry

Bigg Boss 17 is about to witness a dramatic turn of events as model and actress Ayesha Khan enters the show as a wild card contestant. The buzz surrounding her entry heightened when Ayesha revealed a past connection with fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui, a comedian who has been denying any previous association inside the Bigg Boss house. The upcoming episodes promise intrigue and revelations as Ayesha Khan aims to set the record straight.

In a recently released promo, Ayesha Khan addressed the audience, shedding light on her history with Munawar Faruqui. The actress, known for her candidness, shared, “You all know me as Ayesha Khan, and there is a contestant in the show, Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him. I just want you all to know that what he is showing, he is nothing like that.”

Ayesha continued to unfold the details of her relationship with Munawar, stating, “I don’t know; on the show, he is saying that he is committed, but before entering the show, he had told me, ‘I love you, I want to get married to you.’ This has been his way of approaching every girl. I want an apology from him, that is one of the main reasons why I am going to the show.”

As Ayesha prepares to enter the Bigg Boss house, the anticipation among fans is palpable. Her revelation regarding Munawar’s alleged past behavior adds an unexpected twist to the dynamics within the house. Viewers are eager to see how both contestants will navigate the situation and whether the truth will come to light.