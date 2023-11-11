Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan scolds Aishwarya Sharma for disrespecting her husband Neil Bhatt

The reality show Bigg Boss 17 has never been short of drama, emotions, and heated confrontations. In the upcoming episode, the host of the show, Salman Khan, will be seen addressing a brewing issue involving Aishwarya Sharma’s behavior towards her husband, Neil Bhatt.

Salman, known for his candid and direct approach, didn’t mince words as he expressed his concerns about Aishwarya’s treatment of Neil. He questioned her actions, stating, “Aishwarya, aap Neil ko uss mukaam tak leke jaana chah rahi ho, ke ye ‘aye!’ ye kare?” Salman’s candid conversation didn’t stop there. He emphasized the importance of recognizing the harmful aspects of their relationship, stating, “The disrespect aap Neil ke saath karti hai is not okay. This is turning out to be a very toxic relationship.”

The on-screen relationship between Neil and Aishwarya has been marred by intense fights, shouting matches, and emotional outbursts. While they may find moments of reconciliation through hugs and make-ups, the netizens following their journey on “Bigg Boss” have expressed their concerns regarding Aishwarya’s behavior.

Many viewers have taken to social media to voice their disapproval of Aishwarya’s actions, labeling her behavior as disrespectful and inappropriate. The relentless screaming and evident signs of disrespect towards Neil have garnered criticism from the audience. Some have even suggested that Aishwarya may benefit from therapy to address her emotional responses and behavior.