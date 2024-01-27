Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Karan Kundrra extends support to Munawar Faruqui before finale

The Bigg Boss 17 finale is gearing up to be an emotional rollercoaster as relatives make a return to the show to boost the morale of the current finalists. In a surprising turn of events, actor Karan Kundrra is set to enter the Bigg Boss house to support comedian Munawar Faruqui. The recently released promo for the upcoming episode has stirred a mixed response among netizens, as it captures a poignant moment between Karan and Munawar.

The promotional clip showcases Karan entering the activity area of the Bigg Boss house, where Munawar is facing a barrage of burning questions from news anchor Dibang. Munawar, visibly distressed, breaks down in tears as Karan approaches him. The emotional encounter unfolds as Karan consoles Munawar, offering support during a critical moment in the comedian’s journey in the reality show.

Munawar has been under the spotlight in the Bigg Boss house due to the controversies surrounding his personal life. The recent mention of his alleged two-timing with Ayesha Khan and Nazila on national television has taken a toll on his mental well-being. In the promo, Munawar appears worried about the damage to his reputation, and the emotional breakdown suggests the weight of the situation.

As Karan Kundrra embraces Munawar, he acknowledges the comedian’s mistake but emphasizes that everyone makes errors in their lives. The actor is heard saying, “Sabse galtiyaan hoti hai Munawar. Yeh show bahut kuch sikhata hai” As the Bigg Boss 17 finale approaches, the unexpected entry of Karan support Munawar adds a layer of emotion and suspense to the show.