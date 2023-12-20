Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Aishwarya Sharma calls Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan’s relationship ‘fake’

Bigg Boss 17 has reached new heights as contestants Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui find themselves at the center of attention. Following a series of dramatic events, the two appear to be growing closer, sparking intrigue among viewers. In a recent promo, Munawar is spotted embracing Ayesha’s fashion advice, and their silent exchanges suggest a budding connection. However, not everyone is convinced, as Aishwarya Sharma declares their relationship as ‘fake.’

The recent developments between Ayesha and Munawar have taken a front seat in the unfolding drama, leaving fans and fellow contestants eager to decipher the authenticity of their relationship. The latest promotional clip showcases Munawar donning outfits styled by Ayesha, accompanied by what seems to be a non-verbal exchange of emotions. Aishwarya doesn’t shy away from expressing her opinions on the matter. In a candid conversation with her husband Neil, she dismisses the growing connection between Munawar and Ayesha as ‘fake.’

Recently, after the raging storm, Munawar and Ayesha finally have a heart-to-heart conversation after allegations and counter-allegations. Ayesha tries to comfort a teary-eyed Munawar assuring that if he is genuinely sorry then she will not broach the subject of his betrayal again. However, she maintained that she would not be able to forgive him. She hints that he has to apologise to only one person (his steady girlfriend) when he’s out of the house. Overwhelmed, Munawar makes a tearful plea to Bigg Boss to send him home.