Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Ayesha Khan breaks down in tears, tells Munawar Faruqui ‘zindagi bhar shakal mat dikhana’

Bigg Boss 17 is serving interesting drama. In a dramatic turn of events on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan did not mince his words when addressing contestants Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. Addressing Ayesha, Salman questioned her motives for joining the show, asking, “Ayesha, maqsad kya hai iss show me aane ka?” Ayesha responded by stating that she wanted an apology. Salman’s incredulous response was, “Apology aapko chahiye national television pe? Every couple goes through fights. But not like this on national television, Munawar.”

The host then turned his attention to Munawar Faruqui, known for his stand-up comedy. Salman questioned Munawar’s silence in the house, saying, “You say so much in stand-up comedy. But you can’t utter a word here? The way your relationship is being seen, it’s not at all about anger. Yeh kya game chal raha hai?”

The confrontation reached a boiling point as Ayesha broke down in tears, seeking solace from fellow contestant Ankita. In a heart-wrenching moment, she expressed, “I didn’t do this because of him.” When Munawar attempted to talk to her, Ayesha sternly told him to go away, saying, “Shakal mat dikhana. Aaj ke baad zindagi bhar shakal mat dikhana apna.”

In a previous episode, Ayesha revealed details about her relationship with Munawar, shedding light on how they met and the involvement of another person named Nazila. Ayesha disclosed that she never explicitly broke up with Munawar, assuming they would get back together. However, after learning that Munawar was simultaneously talking to both her and Nazila, she decided to address the issue publicly.