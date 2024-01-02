Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mashetty get into a verbal fight during nominations

Bigg Boss 17 is witnessing interesting episodes every day. In the coming episode, Bigg Boss announces nomination task. During the task, Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mashetty nominate each other. Their verbal fight escalates into a heated exchange of words. When Arun tries to reveal his reason behind nominating Munawar makes weird noises and doesn’t let him speak. After the nomination task, Munawar and Arun get into a verbal spat.

In the previous episode, amidst the New Year celebrations, one of the nominated contestants – Anurag, Ayesha, and Abhishek faces the eviction and it was Anurag. As the three nominees speculated about their fate, Bigg Boss abruptly called all contestants to the hall for an urgent meeting. The bombshell dropped when Bigg Boss asked the housemates to name the contestant they believed didn’t deserve to stay, and the one with the most votes would be immediately evicted. This unforeseen development added an intense layer to the already competitive atmosphere, leaving all the nominated and other contestants on edge. They all end up naming Anurag and he is evicted form the house.

The last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ for the year 2023 hosts special guests Dharmendra Deol, Mika Singh, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan, bringing tons of entertainment to the house. Dynamic singer Mika Singh gives a kickstart by singing the iconic hits of Salman Khan. While the legendary actor Dharmendra ji joins in and proves yet again that age is just a number. Krushna Abhishek’s entrance as Jackie Shroff leaves everyone laughing! With this, the guests from tonight’s episode come together and perform the viral step of Bobby Deol’s famous ‘Animal’ moves by balancing glasses on their heads. Bobby Deol also shares a heartfelt message, congratulating Dharmendra Ji on completing an astounding 63 years in the film industry.