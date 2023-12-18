Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Munawar Faruqui breaks down as Ayesha Khan accuses him of multiple relationships

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 17 house has reached new heights as comedian Munawar Faruqui and his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan engage in a heated confrontation. The latest episode hosted by Salman Khan showcased an emotional exchange between the two, revealing details about their alleged relationship and shedding light on Faruqui’s involvement with multiple women.

Ayesha, a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 17, took center stage as she spoke candidly about her tumultuous relationship with Munawar Faruqui. In a tense conversation, she confronted Faruqui about his contradictory statements regarding his ex-girlfriend Nazila. Ayesha accused him of professing love to her while simultaneously seeking Nazila’s affection, leading to an emotional breakdown for the comedian. Ayesha said, “you told me you have broken up with Nazila but you have been talking about your relationship with her so loudly on the show. What was it with me then? You told me you love me and want to spend quality time with me just before entering the show. If it was just about me and her, I wouldn’t have said anything but so many other women are involved.”

The confrontation took a toll on Munawar, who was visibly distressed and brought to tears by Ayesha’s revelations. She accused him of not being transparent about his relationships and alleged that there were other women involved. Faruqui broke down and openly acknowledged the pain he had caused. He expressed a willingness to leave the Bigg Boss house, stating that if given the opportunity, he would walk out voluntarily. Munawar said, “I said I sorry for lying to you. I was pretending to be in a relationship with her so that the breakup news don’t go out. I did say I love you to you and I didn’t cheat on anyone.”