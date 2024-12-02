Bigg Boss 18: Edin Rose and Karanveer Mehra shatter the sound decibels with their loud yells; throw accusations at each other

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen engaging drama over the last week with Shilpa Shirodkar having problems with her own friends. Karanveer Mehra accused Shilpa of betraying their friendship and announced that he did not want a friend like her. We also saw over the last week about Salman Khan meeting and greeting Apollena (Aditi Sharma) and having conversations with her. We also saw Sudesh Lahiri and Krushna Abhishek tear apart the ambience with their funny presence. The eviction that happened all of a sudden came with an expiry card for one of the three wild card entrants. Aditi Mistry got out of the house.

The upcoming episode will gear up for another rollercoaster week wherein there is a possibility of more fights happening. And no points for guessing, as the nomination task will bring a lot of differences into the open. We will see a mysterious ambience being introduced for the nomination task wherein every contestant will be asked to talk about the person who they feel should get nominated.

Karanveer will be seen telling Edin Rose that he learnt how important and crucial the Time God task is. But he will blame Edin for not realizing its importance and favouring Rajat. Edin will grow angry and will immediately yell at Karanveer saying that his friend detested him, and she did not do anything, to which Karan will get up and yell at her asking her not to talk slowly and to yell and talk. In a second, both Edin and Karan will start yelling at each other and will reach an ear-damaging decibel in their tone.

What will happen next?

