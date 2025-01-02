Bigg Boss 18: Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra; calls Avinash’s action as ‘betrayal’

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show is seeing new flavours this week with the engaging family week enthralling viewers. Not only for the viewers, but this came as a surprise for the contestants too. A lot of reunions happened in the Bigg Boss house with every contestant having a family member in the house. The focus was entirely on Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly and his cute little daughter Layan’s entry into the house. All looked like a wild dream for Vivian when he saw his wife and daughter in the house. It was an emotional reunion for the family. We saw Layan walk around the house, and being admired by all the contestants.

When it was time for action and confrontations, Nouran did not mince words. Earlier, during her meet-up in the house with Vivian, we had seen her tell Vivian that he was not his usual self, inside the house and asked him to play the game well.

The upcoming episode will see Nouran sit with the contestants for a chat around the dining table. Nouran will single Avinash Mishra and question him on nominating Vivian.

She will say, ‘Nomination means eviction, and when you nominate a person, it means that you want him to go. No matter what, you don’t nominate friends, especially when you call him Bhaiya. You used to own it and brave it when Vivian used to be biased to you. When it came to your time, you were never biased towards him. Who nominates his friend?’

Nouran will dig further into the matter and will tell Avinash that his game plan was to nominate Vivian and send him, join hands with Karan and reach the finale.

She will further question Karan whether Vivian even spoke ill of Avinash to him. Karan will refute it. However, Karan will say that Avinash wanted the exclusivity of Vivian and that was what he thought. Nouran will further say that Vivian’s nature is not like that and he is everywhere.

Nouran will claim that Vivian’s contribution could have been bigger if he had not listened to Avinash. She will call it as a ‘betrayal’ against Vivian.

What will Avinash have to say on this?

