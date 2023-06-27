Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika and Jiya’s ugly verbal spat

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is about to get more intense as the season’s first-ever team vs. team task gets announced. As Falaq’s captaincy ends, it’s time for a thrilling competition between the two teams. Divided into Team Black, consisting of Pooja, Cyrus, Avinash, Manisha, Bebika, and Falaq, and Team White, comprising Jiya, Abhi, Akanksha, Jad, and Aliyaa, the task is to create sock puppets, and the team that completes this challenge will earn valuable points.

The stakes are high as the top-scoring team will enjoy exclusive privileges, including a premium ration and a break from household chores. This team vs. team task adds an extra layer of excitement. Team White, comprising Jiya, Abhi, Akanksha, Jad, and Aliyaa, won the challenge in the task.

The white team is asked to assign household work to the black team. Abhi assigns cleaning tasks to Bebika, and Jiya too agrees to the same. However, Bebika shushes them, which angers Jiya. Soon a fight escalates between Bebika and Jiya. Pooja supports her team member Bebika and asks Jiya to watch her language. Jiya fights with Pooja as well.

