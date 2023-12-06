Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Chandelier mishap to put Tara’s life in danger

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Deva tries to bring Tara back to consciousness at the hospital, and when he fails, he challenges God that he won’t let Tara get harmed before she can answer his questions. He then starts praying for Tara’s recovery. Deva gets emotional meeting Tara after the fire accident and confesses the truth to her. However, she runs past him and thanks Arjun for saving her family.

Tara (Kanika Mann) calls Dev, (Vishal Aditya Singh) who does not answer her phone as he plans revenge against her. Meanwhile, Arjun cooks for Tara, who suddenly mentions Mr. Malik not answering her call. Later, Tara and Arjun arrive at the mansion where landsharks capture Raunak, but Farwari gets him released from the situation. At the mansion, Tara serves food to Dev, who angrily rejects it. However, he reveals his boss status to her and asks her to complete mansion work within a week.

In the coming episode, Ananya calls Tara to ask about her interest in Mr. Malik. This prompts Tara to inquire about Dev’s mood from Farwari. Meanwhile, Tara and Arjun start painting the mansion. However, Dev asks Farwari to keep an eye on Tara. Later, Dev gets angry after seeing Arjun and Farwari helping Tara. As tension rises, a chandelier breaks, endangering Tara.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 32 5 December 2023 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.