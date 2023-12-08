Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Dev falls unconscious after a fight with Arjun

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Tara serves food to Dev, who angrily rejects it. However, he reveals his boss status to her and asks her to complete mansion work within a week. Ananya calls Tara to ask about her interest in Mr. Malik. This prompts Tara to inquire about Dev’s mood from Farwari.

Meanwhile, Tara and Arjun start painting the mansion. However, Dev asks Farwari to keep an eye on Tara. Dev gets angry after seeing Arjun and Farwari helping Tara. As tension rises, a chandelier breaks, endangering Tara (Kanika Mann). However, Arjun witnesses Tara being in danger and rushes to save her with Dev’s help. However, Dev (Vishal Aditya Singh) gets angry and questions Tara about bringing Arjun to the mansion.

In the coming episode, Dev Insults Tara which will be followed by a fight between Dev and Arjun. During the fight, Arjun threatens Dev to buy the mansion within the next 48 hours. Tara confronts Dev, who remains silent. Dev, attempting to respond, faints and falls unconscious after holding Tara’s hand.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 34 7 December 2023 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.