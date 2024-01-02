Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Dev learns about Jyoti being his mother

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, the locals recognize Jyoti and unveil her past to the stern temple priest. The revelation prompts a harsh judgment, with the priest and the audience demanding her expulsion. Matters take a frightening turn when the indignant priest, incited by the crowd, hurls a stone towards Jyoti. In a miraculous twist, Dev intervenes, freezing the stone in mid-air, saving Jyoti from potential harm. Overwhelmed by the traumatic turn of events, Jyoti collapses in fear.

Dev and Tara brings Jyoti to their house after she falls unconscious on the ground at the temple. Jyoti’s family learn about the same and goes to Tara and Dev’s house to pick her up. During this drama, Dev comes face to face with his real Dadi Savitri. However, Dev is unknown to the truth yet and hence greets her warmly. Tara is aware about the truth and hence she makes a smart plan by asking the entire family to stay with them for a night. She plans this move to bring Dev and his real mother Jyoti close. Savitri is forced to agree to Tara’s condition.

In the coming episode, Dev, Tara and Savitri along with the family have breakfast together. At the table, Savitri makes a big revelation by telling Dev (Vishal Aditya Singh) about his real mother. She reveals that he is the illegitimate child of their family and Jyoti is his mother. Dev gets shocked after he learns that Tara (Kanika Mann) knew the truth about his mother.

Will Dev confront Tara?

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 51 1 January 2024 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.