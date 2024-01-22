Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Deva attempts to kill Prakash

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Nani organizes a puja wherein she gives Deva his surname and accepts him as a family member. However, in return, Nani asks Tara to leave Deva and his house. Tara agrees and packs her bag. While, she is getting ready to leave the house, Tara remembers her fond memories with Deva in the house and gets emotional.

Tara in tears leave Deva’s house and goes to her Chachi’s house. However, Chachi stops Tara at the gate and refuses to let her in. Tara folds her hand and request her Chachi to let her in. Tara’a Chachi mentions that because of her, her own daughter will have to face problem in her future marriage hence she cannot enter the house. Tara gets heart broken and goes to bus stand.

Prakash gets furious after Savitri accepts Deva as her grandchild. He decides to leave the house and reaches bus stand. Savitri comes to the bus stand and stops Prakash from leaving. She reveals to him that she has accepted Deva just to snatch his property as they are in huge loss. Savitri’s plan is overheard by Tara, who is at the same bus stand and gets shocked. Tara decides to return to Deva’s life to save him from Savitri. Tara takes a disguise and enters the house again.

In the coming episode, Deva learns that Prakash was the culprit behind the blast that happened at his house. Soon, he drags Prakash by his leg and pushes him a puddle. Deva starts putting the sand on Prakash and attempts to kill him. Deva asks him to either confess his crime or die. However, Prakash continues to tell Deva that he is not the culprit this time.

Will Nani stop Deva from killing Prakash?

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 69 21 January 2024 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.