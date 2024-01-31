Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Deva marries Preeti

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Tara uses a clever trick to make Naani Ma donate her jewellery to the temple. Naani Ma decides to make up the losses by robbing Deva’s house, and she distracts the people in the house with a fake game. However, Deva’s mother sees the robbers hence they kidnap her too.

Deva and Tara come to save Deva’s mother Jyoti. However, Tara locks Deva inside the car and goes alone to save Jyoti. Tara gives the money to the kidnappers and asks Jyoti to run. However, Tara gets stuck inside and Jyoti manages to escape. She comes out and informs to Deva about Tara being held captive by goons and they have also placed a bomb. Deva gets worried and runs inside to save Tara. Deva races against time and manages to bring Tara out of the bungalow.

In the coming episode, Madhav misbehaves with Preeti. However, Preeti attacks him and runs away and lands at a temple. Deva also comes to the same temple to get a flower for Tara. At the temple, the locals get angry at Preeti as she enters the temple being a widow. They start pelting stones at her. Deva comes to her rescue and tries to save Preeti. However, when the locals refuse to stop, Deva fills Preeti’s hairline with sindoor and gets married to her.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 77 30 January 2024 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.