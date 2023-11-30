Chand Jalne Laga Spoiler: Deva rushes unconscious Tara to the hospital

Chand Jalne Laga the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions has seen engaging drama with Tara (Kanika Mann) being in danger after wearing a saree filled up with explosive gunpowder. As we know, Sartaj and Soni tried their best to get Deva and his sister out of the party by creating big trouble. Deva actually learnt that Badshah was being troubled by someone constantly bursting crackers outside the mansion.

The coming episode will see Soni and Sartaj executing their plan to kill Tara and her father. Sartaj will get Tara’s father dressed and will bring him down. Soni will pour ghee all over the place so that the vicinity catches fire quickly. Tara’s father will get caught in fire and Tara will go to help him. Eventually, she will get stuck in the fire and will be helped out by Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh). Deva will be seen rushing on the road with an unconscious Tara. He will not get a vehicle to take Tara to the hospital.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 28 29th November 2023 Written Episode Update

Sartaj and Soni realized that they had to send out Deva in order to carry out their plan of killing Tara and her father. Hence they devised a way out so that Deva would leave the party midway with his sister.

Will Deva be able to save Tara?

Chand Jalne Laga is a fairy tale romantic tale produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. The tale hovers around the childhood friendship and love of Deva and Tara which has gone sour owing to a fire accident for which Deva was blamed. After years, Deva is now back to seek revenge from Tara.