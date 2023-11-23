Chand Jalne Laga Spoiler: Tara gets shocked on seeing Deva’s family member

Chand Jalne Laga the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions has seen engaging drama with Tara (Kanika Mann) and Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh) getting caught in the deep freezer. With them attempting to stay alive, they talked about their past in their semi-conscious state.

While Tara talked about how and why she had sent Deva to jail on that dreaded night, Deva felt that he was dying on the day he got the hope to live. Tara also told Deva about her finding out about Deva being dead at the juvenile centre. But when both Deva and Tara got out from the freezer and received treatment, they forgot about the deep conversations that had happened between them. However, Tara remembered faintly and tried to find out about Mr Malik’s identity. She also found the mansion deal paper in which was written his name, which read Mr Dev Mallik. Tara also asked the servant at the mansion about him seeing Deva’s dead body. The old man told Tara that since the face was severely damaged, he could identify that it was Deva only through the belongings. This actually increased hopes in Tara about Mr Malik being Deva.

The coming episode will see Tara going to talk to Mr Malik and ask him directly whether he is Deva. However, at the same time, Mr Malik’s family member will come to meet him.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about the entry of Prerna Singh Khawas in the show. She will enter as a family member of Deva. Tara’s hopes will be dashed again when she will see Deva with his family member. As we know, the Deva that Tara knew was an orphan.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 23 22nd November 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Tara continue to ask Deva about his identity?

Chand Jalne Laga is a fairy tale romantic tale produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. The tale hovers around the childhood friendship and love of Deva and Tara which has gone sour owing to a fire accident for which Deva was blamed. After years, Deva is now back to seek revenge from Tara.