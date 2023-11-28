Chand Jalne Laga Spoiler: Tara in deep trouble

Chand Jalne Laga the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions has seen engaging drama with Tara (Kanika Mann) stopping to believe that Mr Malik is her Deva. As we know, right when Tara came to ask Deva about his identity, Deva’s sister Farwari came in and interrupted. This prompted Tara that Mr Malik was not her Deva, as Deva was an orphan. But the fact was that Deva would have asked Farwari to come at the right moment, as he sensed that Tara would question him about his past.

We also saw how Soni and Sartaj have planned to kill Tara on the day of Diwali. Soni put the explosive powder in the zari work of the saree that she gifted Tara for Diwali. However, things were goofed up when they saw their own daughter Ananya wearing the saree. However, the coming episode will see Tara wearing it finally and coming to the party.

The coming episode will see Deva getting mesmerized by seeing Tara in a saree. He will appreciate her look and Tara will be happy and thank him. Soni and Sartaj will be happy as Tara wore their saree. They will now plan the accident at the party in which they will want Tara to die.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 26 27th November 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Chand Jalne Laga is a fairy tale romantic tale produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. The tale hovers around the childhood friendship and love of Deva and Tara which has gone sour owing to a fire accident for which Deva was blamed. After years, Deva is now back to seek revenge from Tara.