Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Tara learns Savitri’s truth, decides to return to Deva’s house

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Nani organizes a puja wherein she gives Deva his surname and accepts him as a family member. However, in return, Nani asks Tara to leave Deva and his house. Tara agrees and packs her bag. While, she is getting ready to leave the house, Tara remembers her fond memories with Deva in the house and gets emotional.

Tara in tears leave Deva’s house and goes to her Chachi’s house. However, Chachi stops Tara at the gate and refuses to let her in. Tara folds her hand and request her Chachi to let her in. Tara’a Chachi mentions that because of her, her own daughter will have to face problem in her future marriage hence she cannot enter the house. Tara gets heart broken and goes to bus stand.

In the coming episode, Prakash gets furious after Savitri accepts Deva as her grandchild. He decides to leave the house and reaches bus stand. Savitri comes to the bus stand and stops Prakash from leaving. She reveals to him that she has accepted Deva just to snatch his property as they are in huge loss. Savitri’s plan is overheard by Tara, who is at the same bus stand and gets shocked. Tara decides to return to Deva’s life to save him from Savitri.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 68 18 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Tara in tears leave Deva’s house and goes to her Chachi’s house. However, Chachi stops Tara at the gate and refuses to let her in.

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.