Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Tara pleads with Dev to spare her brother

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Arjun reveals that his mother will attend their engagement. During a video call with his mother, met with an accident and Dev unexpectedly appears on the video call at that time. Rushing to the accident site, Tara and Arjun find Dev there. This scenario Suspects Dev’s involvement and Arjun confronts him aggressively without knowing anything.

Later, the same day they return home with Arjun’s mother, Amrit. She gifts Tara the engagement dupatta, while Dev and Farwari arrive at Tara’s residence. As the engagement festivities commence at Tara’s residence, Dev and Farwari make their entrance. Meanwhile, Tara begins her preparations but faces stress when she cannot locate her mother’s earrings. Unexpectedly, Dev enters Tara’s room and hands her the earrings, claiming that Ronak stole them. However, Dev presents a video of the kidnapped Ronak, insisting that to save her brother, Tara must call off her engagement with Arjun and publicly slap him.

In the coming episode, Tara comes to meet Dev where she finally learns that Mr. Malik is only Deva and she gets emotional. However, Dev, who is on revenge mode makes Tara remember her lies that she told him when they were children. Tara tries to explain the situation to Dev but he refuses to listen and asks Tara to fulfil his conditions or else he would kill her brother. Tara gets shocked and asks Dev to not take any extreme steps.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 38 14 December 2023 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.