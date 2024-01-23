Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Tara threatens to expose Savitri in front of Deva

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Savitri comes to the bus stand and stops Prakash from leaving. She reveals to him that she has accepted Deva just to snatch his property as they are in huge loss. Savitri’s plan is overheard by Tara, who is at the same bus stand and gets shocked. Tara decides to return to Deva’s life to save him from Savitri. Tara takes a disguise and enters the house again.

Deva learns that Prakash was the culprit behind the blast that happened at his house. Soon, he drags Prakash by his leg and pushes him a puddle. Deva starts putting the sand on Prakash and attempts to kill him. Deva asks him to either confess his crime or die. However, Prakash continues to tell Deva that he is not the culprit this time. However, the family members stop Deva.

In the coming episode, Savitri finds something suspicious and throws water on Tara’s face. Soon, she learns that Tara disguised and returned to the house. As soon as Savitri confronts her, Tara reveals about the property papers and Savitri’s plan to snatch Deva’s property. Savitri gets shocked as Tara threatens to expose her in front of Deva. Later, Savitri challenges Tara that Deva will trust her and throw Tara out of the house. Tara accepts the challenge.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 70 22 January 2024 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.