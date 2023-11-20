Chand Jalne Laga Spoiler: Tara to get doubt about Deva’s identity

Chand Jalne Laga the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions will see dramatic twists unfold when Tara (Kanika Mann) and Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh) will be trapped inside the freezer room. As we know, Palash (Kartik Rao) vowed for revenge and kidnapped Badshah. Both Tara and Deva joined hands to get Badshah free from Palash. In this quest, Palash locked them up inside the freezer.

We wrote about this incident changing their life for the better as they will get to understand each other more. Tara will be shivering under the freezing temperatures, and Deva will comfort her.

Amidst all this, Tara will start to feel that this is the same childhood friend of hers, who was named Deva. Deva’s concern for her will make her doubtful of Mr Malik’s identity.

She will decide to find out whether Mr Malik is actually her friend Deva or not.

Tara and Deva joined hands and saved Badshah. But Palash caught them and forced both of them to enter the freezer room, failing which he would kill Badshah.

What will happen now?

Chand Jalne Laga is a fairy tale romantic tale produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. The tale hovers around the childhood friendship and love of Deva and Tara which has gone sour owing to a fire accident for which Deva was blamed. After years, Deva is now back to seek revenge from Tara.