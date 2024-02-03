Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Ankush to foils Satya’s attack on Arya?

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Kasturi hands over a file to Satya, revealing the shocking truth that Arya is the daughter of Satya and Chhaya (Damini). Arya, gaining the trust of all the children at Sudhar Ghar, assures them that she will orchestrate their escape. She devises a plan involving the use of red chili powder for her escape and intends to seek police assistance to secure the freedom of all the kids from Sudhar Ghar.

As Kasturi unveils the truth to Satya about Arya being his daughter, a vengeful Satya, reminiscent of the harm inflicted upon her mother Chhaya, contemplates ending Arya’s life. In a parallel scenario, Eklavya urgently alerts Ankush to the imminent danger Arya faces. As both Ankush and Satya embark on contrasting journeys, one to rescue Arya and the other to harm her, the looming question arises.

In the coming episode, Arya manages to escape from Sudhar Ghar and with the help of a vegetable seller she reaches home. However, she hides beneath the bed. Satya finds her and attempts to attack her but Ankush lands at the house and looks for Arya. Satya shuts Arya’s mouth with his hand and hides behind the door. Ankush finds something suspicious.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.