Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya and Janerao attend Zai’s engagement

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya goes back to the spot where she first got blessings from Bappa. But things take a surprising turn when she meets Yug while buying Modak. They end up fighting over the last box of Modak, and their watches get stuck together, causing a brief romantic moment.

Even though Arya gets mad and tries to hit Yug, he stops her and holds her back. Arya watches TV and gets to learn about Satya’s announcement, and this also compels Janerao to attend. Despite being in disguise, Arya daringly joins the conference, only to be stunned when Yug, amidst the crowd, instantly recognized her, intensifying the suspense.

In the coming episode, Arya and Janerao decide to leave when they see on TV that Satya stepped down, and Kasturi is now running for election. Arya decides to stay, but Janerao advises against it. Arya later finds a way into Satya’s house as she learns that Kasturi is set to get Yug and Zai’s engaged. Arya and Janerao change their getups and come to Zai’s engagement.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.