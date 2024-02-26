Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya and Yug’s sweet scuffle over Modak

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya finds the important document inside Satya’s car and she gets happy. Arya gets tears of joy as she completed her mission against Satya. With strong resolve, she managed to get the important document, revealing Satya’s dishonest actions to everyone.

The news agency exposes Satya by revealing those documents and the family gets shocked to see it. Arya, on the other hand, celebrates her victory. Satya’s family faces consequence after Arya exposes Satya’s dishonest actions. Soon, Arya plans to defeat Yug as well and plans to create differences between Yug and Satya. Arya aims to rule after making Yug and Satya stand against each other.

In the coming episode, Arya goes back to the spot where she first got blessings from Bappa. But things take a surprising turn when she meets Yug while buying Modak. They end up fighting over the last box of Modak, and their watches get stuck together, causing a brief romantic moment. Even though Arya gets mad and tries to hit Yug, he stops her and holds her back.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.