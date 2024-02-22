Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya fails to find the important papers at Satya’s place

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya poses as maid Kamla in order to enter Satya’s home. She is motivated by a desire for justice. Her goal is to find proof that exposes his illegal land deals with farmers. Arya’s daring plan has the potential to deprive Satya of his CM title.

Arya finds her Gud Kaki aka Bela in a very sad state at Satya’s house. Arya tries hard to comfort her, but Gud Kaki stays really upset. This makes Arya even more determined to get back at Satya and his wife for causing Gud Kaki so much pain. This emotional moment makes Arya even more committed to making things right and seeking justice for her family.

In the coming episode, Arya disguises herself as a rider to sneak into Satya’s place and find important papers. But when she looks in the drawer, there’s nothing there. Feeling angry, Arya talks to a picture of Satya and promises to get revenge for her mom’s death. She says she’ll make Satya suffer for what he’s done.

Will Arya be able to succeed in her plan?

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.