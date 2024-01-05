Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya gets trapped in Satya’s evil plot

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Ankush gives a task to Arya to get a lot of groceries. Arya, using a clever mnemonic trick suggested by her friend Eklavya, remembered all the groceries by associating them with the names of planets, impressing Ankush with her remarkable memory skills. When Ankush asked how she managed to recall everything, Arya simply replied that she remembered it through the name of bappa.

Eklavya overhears a conversation of Tanmay and discovers that Tanmay is claiming that Arya’s mother, Chhaya, is alive. Tanmay lies knowing that Eklavya is listening to his conversation. Eklavya relays this message to Arya, who believes Ankush has deceived her and her grandfather. Subsequently, Arya intends to inform her grandfather, but Eklavya dissuades her from doing so.

In the coming episode, Arya, in her desperate search for her mother, sought refuge in a car that belonged to Satya. Unbeknownst to her, Satya, with full awareness of her presence, directed his goons to drive the vehicle to the location where he had previously kidnapped several other kids. Upon arrival at an unfamiliar place, Arya discovered a room filled with frightened children who had been confined there. Understanding the intelligence of Arya, Satya instructed his henchmen to maintain a vigilant watch over her. Ankush gets to know that Arya is missing.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.