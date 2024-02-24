Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya plans to rule by tearing Yug and Satya apart

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya disguises herself as a rider to sneak into Satya’s place and find important papers. But when she looks in the drawer, there’s nothing there. Feeling angry, Arya talks to a picture of Satya and promises to get revenge for her mom’s death. She says she’ll make Satya suffer for what he’s done.

Finally, Arya finds the important document inside Satya’s car and she gets happy. Arya gets tears of joy as she completed her mission against Satya. With strong resolve, she managed to get the important document, revealing Satya’s dishonest actions to everyone. The news agency exposes Satya by revealing those documents and the family gets shocked to see it. Arya, on the other hand, celebrates her victory.

In the coming episode, Satya’s family faces consequence after Arya exposes Satya’s dishonest actions. Soon, Arya plans to defeat Yug as well and plans to create differences between Yug and Satya. Arya aims to rule after making Yug and Satya stand against each other.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.