Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya turns ghost, plays a prank on Tanmay

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Ankush gets upset, and Arya brings milk for him, but Ankush refuses it. Concerned, Arya raises her voice, trying to convince Ankush to drink the milk. She tells him that consuming jaggery will make his mind happy.

Meanwhile, Tanmay and Zai devise a plan to put an end to Ankush and Bella’s fight. Arya overhears their plan. Ankush sits alone and thinks about the threat that Satya gave him. Satya told Ankush during their confrontation that he will harm Arya and god should save her from me. Ankush goes to check on Arya and she is seen missing. Ankush gets angry and holds Satya’s collar and questions about Arya’s whereabouts. Soon, Ankush finds Arya in the house.

In the coming episode, Arya seeks vengeance on Tanmay by haunting her as a ghost, commanding her to act like a dog. Upon hearing Tanmay bark, Satya and Kasturi pay a visit. Satya becomes irked by Tanmay’s actions, while Kasturi attempts to comfort him. Tanmay, in turn, gestures toward a tree where Arya is concealed. Kasturi notices this, fuelling her anger.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.