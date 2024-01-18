Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya wins riddle-solving competition

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Ankush organizes a sports competition for the kids in the colony. At the first competition of the sports day, Arya participates along with Zai, Tanmay and other kids. However, Arya performs poorly at the first competition and also loses the game.

Ankush gets suspicious as he believes Arya has capability and potential to win all the competition. Ankush confronts Arya about her poor performance at the sports day event. Arya initially refuses to share. However, later, Arya reveals that it was Bela who asked her to purposely lose the game. Ankush gets angry and lashes out Bela for manipulating Arya. Soon, he goes to Arya and motivates her to perform her best.

In the coming episode, Ankush asserts to Arya that in contemporary times, women stand shoulder to shoulder with men. Motivated by Ankush’s words, Arya resolves to participate and excel in the Nanha Policewala competition to substantiate this claim. Amidst the competition, Arya engages in a spirited exchange of challenges with Tanmay, culminating in a riddle-solving face-off. Arya successfully unravels the enigma, eliciting joy from Ankush and discontent from Satya.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.