Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya’s smart attempt to retrieve her phone from Yug

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya finds Kasturi’s phone lying unlocked on the table and starts looking through it out of curiosity. Yug catches her in the act and asks her why she was snooping around. Feeling caught, Arya quickly shifts gears and begins flirting with Yug, diverting his attention from the phone.

Just then, Zai approaches, and Arya’s playful banter with Yug continues as they engage in light-hearted conversation. Zai gets angry seeing Arya flirting with Yug. Kasturi shows Arya, Satya’s speech, asking her to incorporate a few lines into her own. Arya assures her that she’s already working on it. Later, Kasturi receives a mysterious call revealing knowledge about her manipulation to remove Ankita Rao from the election, leading to blackmail. Surprisingly, it’s revealed that Arya is behind this, using voice-changing tools to sound like a male.

In the coming episode, Arya and a woman were in the process of cleaning a dusty blanket, and Yug passed by and started experiencing coughing and itching in his eyes due to the dust getting into them. In an attempt to retrieve the phone from Yug, Arya asked the woman to go inside and instructed Yug to sit on a chair. She then assisted him in opening his eyes, which led to an unexpected romantic moment between them.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.