Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya’s team gets a penalty in the game

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Ankush confronts Arya about her poor performance at the sports day event. Arya initially refuses to share. However, later, Arya reveals that it was Bela who asked her to purposely lose the game. Ankush gets angry and lashes out Bela for manipulating Arya. Soon, he goes to Arya and motivates her to perform her best.

Ankush asserts to Arya that in contemporary times, women stand shoulder to shoulder with men. Motivated by Ankush’s words, Arya resolves to participate and excel in the Nanha Policewala competition to substantiate this claim. Amidst the competition, Arya engages in a spirited exchange of challenges with Tanmay, culminating in a riddle-solving face-off. Arya successfully unravels the enigma, eliciting joy from Ankush and discontent from Satya.

In the coming episode, Arya and her team is supposed to not talk to anyone during the game but a samosa seller comes and the team talks to the salesman. Soon, Arya’s team faces the consequences as they get a penalty. Meanwhile, the other team goes to find the clue of another riddle. Arya manages to find the answer to the riddle but is forced to stay silent because of the penalty.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.