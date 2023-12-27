Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Bela decides to send Arya to Sudhar Ghar

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Zai unfortunately gets locked in an empty house which soon catches fire. Ankush and Arya look for Zai and they learn that she is trapped amidst the fire. Ankush and Arya get shocked. Ankush saves Zai. Satya questions Zai about the culprit who locked her inside the room. Zai reveals that Arya was the one who locked her inside the room and this makes Ankush angry. Later, Ankush plans to meet Zai but Bela stops him from meeting his daughter.

Ankush confronts Arya, wrongly demanding an apology in front of Zai for an alleged mistake. Zai falsely accuses Arya of asking her to do something drastic, angering Ankush. Arya’s grandfather comes to her defense, revealing Zai’s troubling behavior and urging Arya not to succumb to similar distress as her late mother. Tearfully upset, Arya expresses her feelings of isolation and lack of trust. Ankush insists that Zai wouldn’t deceive her father, but Arya, with a hint of sadness, asserts her inability to lie to anyone.

In the coming episode, Bela makes the difficult decision to send Arya to Sudhar Ghar, where Satya elucidates its purpose as a corrective home for troublesome children. Arya, feeling frightened, receives reassurance from Ankush, who implores Satya to cease scaring Arya. In an emotional moment, Arya confronts Bela, questioning whether Bela perceives her as a troublemaker or a liar, leaving Bela overwhelmed with tears.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.