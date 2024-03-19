Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Yug gets shot

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Zai questions Arya about the actions and the latter gets worried. Soon, Kasturi orders Arya to leave the house. Zai gets insecure with Arya and Yug’s closeness and decides to end Arya’s life. She calls Arya to a warehouse. Soon, Zai reveals that once when she was a kid, one girl tried to kill her.

Arya remembers how she had locked Zai and put the place on fire. She gets sacred when Zai does the same. Zai spreads petrol all around and puts the place on fire. Arya struggles to save her life and shouts for help. Zai puts Arya’s life in danger and leaves. Meanwhile, Arya tries ways to save herself. She struggles to escape from the fire. Soon, Yug makes a heroic entry and jumps in the fire to save Arya. Yug risks his life and manages to save Arya from fire.

In the coming episode, after saving Arya, Yug tries to get her admitted to a hospital. However, Satya’s goons don’t allow them to go from the road as Mr Shah, a friend of Satya, engages in illegal activities at Satya’s behest. While crossing from the jungle Arya and Yug arrive at the location, prompting Mr Shah to sprint toward them with the intent to kill them. Soon, the goons point guns at Yug and he gets shot. Arya gets worried.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.