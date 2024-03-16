Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Zai puts Arya’s life in danger

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Zai and Yug become intoxicated, with Zai eventually falling asleep on the sofa. Yugg expresses gratitude to Bappa for saving him from Zai, prompting Arya to question him about his statement. Yug responds mysteriously, implying that he keeps many secrets and disclosing that the only person he truly considers his own is a childhood friend.

Despite Arya’s attempts to discover more, Yug runs upstairs. Yug goes to a room and falls down on a bed. Arya goes close to him and tries to find out his secret. While Yug is about to reveal the truth, Zai enters the room along with Kasturi and Satya. Zai gets shocked to see Yug and Arya together on a bed. Zai questions Arya about the actions and the latter gets worried. Soon, Kasturi orders Arya to leave the house.

In the coming episode, Zai gets insecure with Arya and Yug’s closeness and decides to end Arya’s life. She calls Arya to a warehouse. Soon, Zai reveals that once when she was a kid, one girl tried to kill her. Arya remembers how she had locked Zai and put the place on fire. She gets sacred when Zai does the same. Zai spreads petrol all around and puts the place on fire. Arya struggles to save her life and shouts for help.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.