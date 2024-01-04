Dalchini Episode 52 Spoiler: Kala Increases Hurdles In Dalchini’s Way

In Dangal TV‘s popular show Dalchini viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now, you will see that Dalcheeni decides to bring back her family’s pride. She reaches Mata Rani temple and asks the Kirten ladies to let her take Mata Rani’s statue at her home. But even after several requests, they don’t agree. Then Dalchini says she will do Dandwat Pranam from the four ways to the temple. The Kirten ladies tell her that the road is not good and she can get hurt, but Dalchini decides not to give up.

When Rajrani gets this news soon, she leaves with Tej. Then Kala plans a new trick and calls the road construction department and asks them to begin work. All the family members come to four ways and try to convince Dalchini not to do this, but Dalchini gives everyone a promise that nobody will stop her.

Soon, Dalchini begins Dandwat Pranam, and after some time, she witnesses the road being under construction and hot soil on the road. But she doesn’t stop there, which harms her a lot. A strong wind comes, which results in all the dried grasses spreading on the road, which makes Dalchini’s path better. Soon, Dalchini reaches the temple and completes her task. This makes everyone happy, and they say Jai Mata Di.

