Dharampatnii Spoiler: OMG!! Randhawa family in danger at the hands of Kavya

Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms will see Kavya daring to poison the food made by Pratiksha and putting to danger the entire Randhawa family.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Aug,2023 12:50:50
Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama at the Satyanarayan Puja. As we know, Kavya (Aditi Shetty) is angry as Pratiksha (Kritika Singh Yadav) is being praised for making the prasad by everyone in the house. Kavya does not want Pratiksha to be happy and get accepted by all in the family. Hence she plans to ruin the happiness of Pratiksha by poisoning the food that she makes.

As we know, Kavya has been jealous of Ravi after he got back from hospital after taking the gun shot. She saw Pratiksha feeding Ravi and got angry. She is unhappy of Ravi (Fahmaan Khan) accepting Pratiksha and showing all his concern and love for her.

We wrote earlier about Kavya deciding to mix poison in the food that Pratiksha is preparing. Kavya will in the coming episode, do so and will be silent about the whole thing. She will not care if the entire family will get to eat the same poisoned food.

She will burn with anger so much that she will be ready for any consequence, as it will only affect Pratiksha who has prepared the food.

What do you think will happen? Will the whole Randhawa family consume the poisoned food without being aware of it being poisoned?

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Singh Yadav playing the leads. Their togetherness and marriage happened for wrong reasons and now love is blooming big time in their lives.

