Dharampatnii Spoiler: Teej celebrations to bring Ravi and Pratiksha closer

Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms is presently enjoying all the loyalty that the viewers have shown the show. Dharampatnii was about to go off air, and the actors were also informed of it when the news came of the show’s extension came. Now the focus is on the love story of Ravi (Fahmaan Khan) and Pratiksha (Kritika Singh Yadav). Yes, as we know, Pratiksha wanted to seek revenge on Ravi and hence married him. However, soon, tables have turned and the story plot is now on the verge of both Ravi and Pratiksha falling for each other.

We saw how Ravi failed to tell his feelings to Pratiksha. We also saw him getting close to Kavya, just to make Pratiksha jealous.

Now the coming episode will see the Teej celebrations happening in the Randhawa household. It will be Ravi and Pratiksha’s first Teej as husband and wife.

There will be a lot of drama and sweet moments being created between Ravi and Pratiksha.

Yes, the Teej celebration will also have a cute musical chair performance where all will play to win.

Will Ravi and Pratiksha confess love?

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has Fahmaan Khan, Kiritika Singh Yadav playing the leads. Their togetherness and marriage happened for wrong reasons and now love is blooming big time in their lives.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.