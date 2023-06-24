ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dharampatnii Spoiler: Teej celebrations to bring Ravi and Pratiksha closer

Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms will see the Teej celebrations happening in the Randhawa household wherein Ravi and Pratiksha will come closer.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jun,2023 14:27:27
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Teej celebrations to bring Ravi and Pratiksha closer

Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms is presently enjoying all the loyalty that the viewers have shown the show. Dharampatnii was about to go off air, and the actors were also informed of it when the news came of the show’s extension came. Now the focus is on the love story of Ravi (Fahmaan Khan) and Pratiksha (Kritika Singh Yadav). Yes, as we know, Pratiksha wanted to seek revenge on Ravi and hence married him. However, soon, tables have turned and the story plot is now on the verge of both Ravi and Pratiksha falling for each other.

We saw how Ravi failed to tell his feelings to Pratiksha. We also saw him getting close to Kavya, just to make Pratiksha jealous.

Now the coming episode will see the Teej celebrations happening in the Randhawa household. It will be Ravi and Pratiksha’s first Teej as husband and wife.

There will be a lot of drama and sweet moments being created between Ravi and Pratiksha.

Yes, the Teej celebration will also have a cute musical chair performance where all will play to win.

Will Ravi and Pratiksha confess love?

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has Fahmaan Khan, Kiritika Singh Yadav playing the leads. Their togetherness and marriage happened for wrong reasons and now love is blooming big time in their lives.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s misunderstanding with Kathaa leads to an awkward moment
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s misunderstanding with Kathaa leads to an awkward moment
Maitree spoiler: Maitree learns about Saransh being alive
Maitree spoiler: Maitree learns about Saransh being alive
Meet spoiler: Sumeet breaks down after learning Shlok’s true identity  
Meet spoiler: Sumeet breaks down after learning Shlok’s true identity  
India’s Brightest Investor Nikhil Kamath was the Youngest part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-member delegation to the US!
India’s Brightest Investor Nikhil Kamath was the Youngest part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-member delegation to the US!
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai instils confidence in Savi
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai instils confidence in Savi
Taipei Open Quarter-Final: HS Prannoy, the world No. 9 badminton player faces defeat
Taipei Open Quarter-Final: HS Prannoy, the world No. 9 badminton player faces defeat
Read Latest News