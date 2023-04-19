Sony SAB’s romance drama Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare traces the lives of Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tara (Riya Sharma), who belong to different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, defies the laws of time and travels to the present day to find a cure for her brother, whose well-being is crucial for the future of her kingdom. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness Tara describing her journey to Dhruv and telling him that she belongs to a different era and has time traveled through Navrangvan only to find a cure for her brother Mahaveer (Krishna Bharadwaj). It will be interesting to watch how Dhruv reacts to her story and whether he believes her or not.

Tara’s delight knows no bounds when she finally gets her hands on the coveted Navrangvan book. However, Dhruv is left bewildered as the book focuses on Vallabhgadh, a place that existed four centuries ago. Tara then confides in Dhruv, revealing her tumultuous past, her brother’s illness to her extraordinary journey to the present era. Dhruv is taken aback and initially skeptical of her story.

Will Dhruv trust Tara again, or will this revelation affect his feelings for her?

Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the character of Dhruv, said, “Falling love is a beautiful feeling, and my character Dhruv in the show is experiencing one of the most enduring phases of his life. However, his world will come crashing down with Tara’s truth. Initially, Dhruv thinks that due to her brother’s illness, Tara seems to be undergoing a challenging situation in her life. However, with this revelation, it will be difficult for Dhruv to believe that Tara is not who he thought she was. We are heading towards an exciting yet emotional phase in Dhruv and Tara’s life, so stay tuned and keep supporting the show.”