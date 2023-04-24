Dhruv Tara spoiler: Dhruv learns about Tara being a princess from the 17th Century

Sony SAB’s popular show Dhruv Tara has been winning the hearts of audiences. As per the plot, Tara’s delight knows no bounds when she finally gets her hands on the coveted Navrangvan book. However, Dhruv is left bewildered as the book focuses on Vallabhgadh, a place that existed four centuries ago.

Later, Tara describes her journey to Dhruv and tells him she belongs to a different era and has time-traveled through Navrangvan only to find a cure for her brother Mahaveer (Krishna Bharadwaj). Dhruv is taken aback and initially skeptical of her story.

In the coming episode, Dhruv tries to find proof to validate Tara. Dhruv finally accepts that Tara is a princess from the 17th Century since the soldier validated Tarapriya’s existence 400 years ago.

Will Dhruv confront Tara?

