Dilpreet loses his mortgaged house and further strains his relationship with son Mandeep in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

A family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs, Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan is a story of three generations where the first two generations refuse to forgive and forget but are forced to face their past and heal when the third-generation steps in. In the upcoming episodes, the show is heading towards a phase in which, due to an unfortunate turn of events, Dilpreet (Pankaj Barry) and Mandeep’s (Sandeep Baswana) relationship will worsen.

This week, Mandeep and Sanjot (Jasjeet Babbar) meet for the first time in twenty-five years, and the Brar household is filled with joy and happiness. With the festival of Holi knocking at the door, the entire family starts preparing for the festival. But, amidst the celebrations, Dilpreet’s world comes crashing down as he comes face to face with the fact that the house which he had mortgaged for buying machinery for the hospital has been sold off by Mandeep, and he receives notice of vacating the house.

What will happen to Dilpreet and Mandeep’s relationship now? What will be Dilpreet’s next plan of action?

Pankaj Barry, who portrays the character of Dilpreet, said, “Dilpreet’s life has never been the same since Mandeep came to India. From allowing Sanjot to meet him, he is going through one of the biggest challenges of his life and is undergoing a turmoil of emotions. As an artiste, portraying complex emotions helps you push boundaries and brings out the best in you. With Mandeep and Dilpreet’s life being tangled this way, it will be interesting to watch how things unfold and if their relationship worsens after this situation.”