Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan depicts an emotional migration story of a Punjabi family with three generations in the limelight and explores how the first two generations refuse to forgive and forget but are forced to face their past and hopefully heal when the third-generation steps in. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness Dilpreet (Pankaj Barry) and Mandeep (Sandeep Baswana) coming face to face after twenty-five years.

Aastha (Reema Wohra) gets kidnapped by the goons and is kept at a godown which catches fire. When Dilpreet and Mandeep come to know about this, they are baffled and rush to the place to save Aastha. Dilpreet tries to save Aastha but destiny has some other plans in store saved for the father-son duo. Dilpreet gets stuck and finally Mandeep comes to rescue and saves Aastha and his father from the deadly fire.

Will Mandeep saving Dilpreet and Aastha’s life start a new chapter in the lives of the Brar family?

Sandeep Baswana, who portrays the character of Mandeep, said, “I think the upcoming episodes will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats as something that they have been waiting for since the show started is right here. While preparing for the sequence, I had to put in much more effort since I wanted the scene to look as real and natural as possible. I believe working with such great artists such as Pankaj Ji definitely help you enhance your performance and give your best. So, this week, don’t miss out on watching Dil Diyaan Gallaan!”