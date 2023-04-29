Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan: OMG! Dollar kidnaps Amrita

Author: Manisha Suthar
Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Veer (Paras Arora) and Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) finally confess their love. However, Amrita refuses to come in between Veer and Riya.

On the other hand, Dilpreet convinces Riya to call off the marriage, however, even after a lot of convincing, Riya decides to get married to Veer.

In the coming episode, Riya and Veer prepare for their wedding and head to the Gurudwara for the wedding rituals. However, as they are about to leave, Riya breaks her marriage with Veer. Everyone gets happy and decides to inform Amrita. But Dollar kidnaps Amrita and takes her away.

Will Veer save Amrita?

