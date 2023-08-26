Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Aastha to suffer miscarriage?

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Amrita falls unconscious as she slips due to Nimrit’s push. Soon, Veer gets angry at Nimrit for not being careful with Amrita, who is pregnant. However, Riya gets furious with Veer’s behaviour and soon reveals to Veer that Amrita is not pregnant and she can never become a mother. This shocks Veer and he confronts Amrita. When Amrita reveals the truth. Veer gets angry at her for lying to him.

Veer’s world shatters when he discovers the web of lies Amrita has woven around her supposed pregnancy. Hence, he decides to part ways with Amrita. Dilpreet learns about Veer’s intention and gets angry. He reminds Veer of the promises he had exchanged during their wedding ceremony. Dilpreet urged Veer to reflect on the commitment he had made to stand by Amrita through thick and thin. Veer finds the strength to reveal the painful truth – that Amrita had shattered every promise by deceiving him with her lies.

In the coming episode, Aastha, who is pregnant, accidentally falls and experience extreme pain in her stomach. Dilpreet gets worried for Aastha and soon takes her to the hospital. Maan and Sanjot also rush to hospital after learning about Aastha’s condition.

Will Aastha suffer miscarriage?