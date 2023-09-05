Television | Spoilers

Amrita’s condition worsens and Veer is called to speak to Amrita for one last time. As Veer asks Amrita to stay strong and fight for her life, the doctor announces Amrita to be dead in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Amrita learns that Riya (Hema Sood) is in trouble and reaches to save her. Pregnant Amrita knocks one goon after the other to save her sister. Amrita finds Riya but hides behind a drum after seeing goons around her. Riya also senses Amrita’s (Kaveri Priyam) presence around her.

Amrita witnesses all the girls and Riya being trapped inside a godown. Soon, she brings a match stick and puts the godown on fire which scares the goons. They open the girls’ hands and ask them to run to one corner. However, taking advantage of the situation, the girls try to escape. Amrita unites with her sister Riya. While they began to leave the godown, a goon hit Amrita with his car and the latter falls unconscious on the ground.

In the coming episode, the family rushes Amrita to the hospital post her accident. They pray for Amrita and her child. However, Amrita’s condition worsens and Veer (Paras Arora) is called to speak to Amrita for one last time. As Veer asks Amrita to stay strong and fight for her life, the latter fails to respond and soon the doctor announces her to be dead.

Will Veer manage to handle this heartbreaking news?