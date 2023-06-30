Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet separates Veer-Amrita and Dollar-Riya on wedding day

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Veer is infuriated that everyone has kept his mother’s truth hidden. He confronts the family members just before the marriage. However, Veer also reveals Tavleen’s truth in front of the family. He reveals how she revealed his mother’s truth and asks for a favor.

Prabhjot realizes Veer is her son at Amrita and Veer’s wedding. However, Tavleen separates the son and mother. She vows never to let Prabhjot and Veer reunite. Soon Tavleen drags Prabhjot out of the venue, and Maan comes in front of Prabhjot. The latter’s past reflects before her eyes, and Prabhjot regains her memory. Prabhjot unites with her son and gets him married to Amrita. Riya and Dollar also take wedding vows.

In the coming episode, Veer-Amrita and Dollar-Riya gear up for their first night. However, Dilpreet calls the family for an urgent meeting. Dilpreet divides the responsibilities among his four sons Veer, Dollar, Maan, and Rana. Dollar and Veer try to get Dilpreet to finish his meeting so that they can spend time with their respective partners. Dilpreet learns about their plan and separates Veer-Amrita and Dollar-Riya on their wedding day. He asks the boys Veer and Dollar to focus on work and finish it within the given deadlines.

Will Veer and Dollar manages to escape this problem?

