Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Ria warns Amrita and asks her to stay away from Veer. Amrita apologizes to Ria, and Veer is shocked to know that Amrita has moved on.

Later, Amrita advises Ria not to give up on her career and pursue it. Nimrit is angry with Amrita’s advice and shouts at her, saying that Ria shouldn’t pursue her career as someone here would snatch Veer away from Ria while she is out for studies.

In the coming episode, Dollar, an outgoing Punjabi man who craves attention and easily wins the affection of those around him, tries to flirt with Amrita. Veer gets jealous. Dilpreet informs Dollar about his plan so that Veer and Amrita confess their love for each other.

What will Dollar do? Will he help Dilpreet?

