Television | Spoilers

Amrita learns that Riya is in trouble and reaches to save her. Pregnant Amrita knocks one goon after the other to save her sister in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Riya (Hema Sood) makes the decision to set forth on her journey to Canada, a choice supported wholeheartedly by her family. As the departure day arrives, a bittersweet ambiance fills the air. Riya’s father, Rana, is overcome with a rush of emotions, his eyes brimming with tears as he offers his heartfelt blessings to his beloved daughter.

Riya, her heart equally heavy with mixed feelings, takes a moment to comfort her father. The family gathers around, enveloping Riya and Rana in a warm hug and they bid adieu to Riya. The latter decides to meet Dollar before leaving for Canada. However, while she is on her way, Riya gets kidnapped by few goons. She gets caught in human trafficking case and witnesses a lot of girls being held captive at a location. Riya tries ways to save herself and the other girls who are held captive.

In the coming episode, Amrita learns that Riya is in trouble and reaches to save her. Pregnant Amrita knocks one goon after the other to save her sister. Amrita finds Riya but hides behind a drum after seeing goons around her. Riya also senses Amrita’s presence around her.

Will Amrita save Riya from the goons?