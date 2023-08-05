ADVERTISEMENT
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya, Amrita, Dollar and Veer convince Sanjot to run a business

Sanjot’s friends and Riya, Amrita, Dollar, and Veer, try to convince Sanjot to take the risk and run a business. They try various moves to convince her in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Aug,2023 16:50:33
The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Riya clears Maan’s name from past allegations. Hence, Riya calls the media to the hospital. In front of the press, Riya mentioned that Maan was not at fault in regard to anything related to her operation. Riya makes it clear that Maan is innocent.

Sanjot bumps into her old school friend, who gives her a catering order for his party. Sanjot makes the best arrangements, and all the guests praise the work. Sanjot’s friend feels grateful to her and thanks her for making the best arrangement. Later, his friend suggests Sanjot expand her catering business. Sanjot decides to give it a thought.

In the coming episode, Sanjot feels she cannot do business and refuses to expand her catering business. However, Sanjot’s friends and Riya, Amrita, Dollar, and Veer, try to convince Sanjot to take the risk and run a business. They try various moves to convince her. However, Sanjot stays adamant.

What will happen now? Will Sanjot get convinced?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

