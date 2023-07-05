ADVERTISEMENT
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya falls unconscious

Riya feels uneasy and falls unconscious on the ground. The family gets worried and rushes to Riya’s aid. Dollar, Nimrit and Rana try to wake up Riya in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jul,2023 15:53:49
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya falls unconscious

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Sanjot, determined to reunite the newly married couples, has a clever plan. Making an excuse, Sanjot sends Veer to Amrita’s room and Dollar to Riya’s, hoping for a romantic rendezvous. As things seem to be going according to plan, Dilpreet unexpectedly awakens and decides to check on the boys. Alarmed by Dilpreet’s imminent arrival, Veer and Dollar quickly retreat to their original rooms. Sanjot’s carefully laid-out plan to bring the couples together ultimately fails.

Riya, Dollar, Veer, and Amrita take charge of Sanjot and Dilpreet’s anniversary celebrations, leaving no stone unturned to create a memorable and enchanting ambiance for the beloved couple. They decorate the house with beautiful flowers, elegant lights, and charming personalized touches for Sanjot and Dilpreet. The Brar family comes together and celebrates Sanjot and Dilpreet’s anniversary.

In the coming episode, Rana brings a new car into the house. The family members come to see the brand-new car. However, during the same, Riya feels uneasy and falls unconscious on the ground. The family gets worried and rushes to Riya’s aid. Dollar, Nimrit, and Rana try to wake up Riya.

OMG! What happened to Riya?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

